351 E Thomas Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This three bedroom, two bath condo lets you look out over the Phoenix downtown and beyond from its two balconies. Recently updated with new appliances and paint this gem will not disappoint. Utilities are included! The complex has two swimming pools for your enjoyment. The lush green common areas let you relax in the midst of the big city. Rent $1,600 / mo +4% tax/processing, Security Deposit $1,600. No pets, no smoking. Minimum 3x Income/rent, 600+ Credit Score, no adverse rental history. Application fee $55 per adult (18+). Please watch the video tour before booking an appointment to see the condo. Some sites omit the links, so please request it if you cannot locate the video. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. View the video at https://youtu.be/MBtgMMsqBek