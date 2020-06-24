All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

351 E Thomas Road

351 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

351 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
East Alvarado

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This three bedroom, two bath condo lets you look out over the Phoenix downtown and beyond from its two balconies. Recently updated with new appliances and paint this gem will not disappoint. Utilities are included! The complex has two swimming pools for your enjoyment. The lush green common areas let you relax in the midst of the big city. Rent $1,600 / mo +4% tax/processing, Security Deposit $1,600. No pets, no smoking. Minimum 3x Income/rent, 600+ Credit Score, no adverse rental history. Application fee $55 per adult (18+). Please watch the video tour before booking an appointment to see the condo. Some sites omit the links, so please request it if you cannot locate the video. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. View the video at https://youtu.be/MBtgMMsqBek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 E Thomas Road have any available units?
351 E Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 E Thomas Road have?
Some of 351 E Thomas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 E Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
351 E Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 E Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 351 E Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 351 E Thomas Road offer parking?
No, 351 E Thomas Road does not offer parking.
Does 351 E Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 E Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 E Thomas Road have a pool?
Yes, 351 E Thomas Road has a pool.
Does 351 E Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 351 E Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 351 E Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 E Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
