All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3502 N 26th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3502 N 26th Pl
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3502 N 26th Pl

3502 North 26th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3502 North 26th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located between both sought after neighborhoods is this beautiful remodel! it features all new electrical, plumbing, spray-foam insulation throughout, windows, doors, & vaulted ceiling. Brand new eat-in kitchen features soft-close shaker cabinets, metallic tiled backsplash, stainless appliances gas range, and oversized island with bar seating. Ceiling fans and custom plantation shutters throughout. Calming master oasis includes an on-suite bath & walk-in closet. Double French doors lead to the expansive backyard with RV gate access & plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

(RLNE4992330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 N 26th Pl have any available units?
3502 N 26th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 N 26th Pl have?
Some of 3502 N 26th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 N 26th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3502 N 26th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 N 26th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 N 26th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3502 N 26th Pl offer parking?
No, 3502 N 26th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3502 N 26th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 N 26th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 N 26th Pl have a pool?
No, 3502 N 26th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3502 N 26th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3502 N 26th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 N 26th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 N 26th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College