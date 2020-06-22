3453 W Louise Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE EVERY DAY FROM 10 TO 6.

THE GARAGE IS NOT BEING RENTED WITH THIS HOUSE. A PREVIOUS TENANT ABANDONED A VEHICLE AND THE APPLICATION FOR A TITLE WILL TAKE AN UNDETERMINED TIME THROUGH MVD.

THE GARAGE WILL NEVER BE AVAILABLE. THE LEASE WILL REFLECT THIS CONDITION. THIS IS A TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT TERM. THE GARAGE WILL NEVER BE AVAILABE DURING THE ENTIRE TIME OF THE LEASE.

NO CREDIT CHECK

NO APPLICATION FEE

CURRENT LOCAL PAYSTUB REQUIRED.

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FAXED OR EMAILED.

Tenant pays for all utilities