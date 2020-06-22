All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3453 W Louise Dr

3453 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3453 West Louise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE EVERY DAY FROM 10 TO 6.
THE GARAGE IS NOT BEING RENTED WITH THIS HOUSE. A PREVIOUS TENANT ABANDONED A VEHICLE AND THE APPLICATION FOR A TITLE WILL TAKE AN UNDETERMINED TIME THROUGH MVD.
THE GARAGE WILL NEVER BE AVAILABLE. THE LEASE WILL REFLECT THIS CONDITION. THIS IS A TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT TERM. THE GARAGE WILL NEVER BE AVAILABE DURING THE ENTIRE TIME OF THE LEASE.
NO CREDIT CHECK
NO APPLICATION FEE
CURRENT LOCAL PAYSTUB REQUIRED.
APPLICATIONS CAN BE FAXED OR EMAILED.
Tenant pays for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 W Louise Dr have any available units?
3453 W Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 W Louise Dr have?
Some of 3453 W Louise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 W Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3453 W Louise Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 W Louise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 W Louise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3453 W Louise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3453 W Louise Dr does offer parking.
Does 3453 W Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 W Louise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 W Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 3453 W Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3453 W Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 3453 W Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 W Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 W Louise Dr has units with dishwashers.
