3438 E OREGON Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill media room

PERFECT EXECUTIVE RENTAL! ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE & SQUEAKY CLEAN! IN A QUAINT NEIGHBORHOOD IN BILTMORE HEIGHTS. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, BUT FEELS NESTLED AWAY AND PRIVATE. GATED FRONT COURTYARD. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY REMODELED, GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN OVERLOOKS THE FAMILY ROOM AND IT'S ALL VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT. GAS STOVE, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, IT'S ALL FULLY EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU'LL NEED FOR A CONVENIENT STAY. 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS. THE 4TH IS ACTUALLY A WHOLE ATTACHED GUEST HOUSE! WHICH HAS FULL KITCHEN! FULL BATHROOM AND IT'S OWN QUAINT PATIO. PRIVATE. FENCED BACKYARD HAS SUNNY, GRASSY AREA, BUILT IN BBQ, LOUNGE AREA, PERFECT FOR DINING OUTSIDE.. SUPERIOR LOCATION NEAR HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, SHOPPING! RENT $6000-9000 PER MONTH .