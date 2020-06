Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very desirable home in the North Phoenix gated community of Amber Hills. Spacious floor plan with 5 beds plus loft, 3 baths, and a 3 car garage. Travertine flooring in the kitchen, family room, and entry, plus new carpeting throughout the rest of the home. You will love the granite counters and island in the kitchen plus SS appliances and a gas range! Private back yard with an extended covered patio. Close to shopping, dining, parks, and freeway access.