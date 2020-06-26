All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3428 West Mauna Loa Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3428 West Mauna Loa Lane

3428 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3428 West Mauna Loa Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have any available units?
3428 West Mauna Loa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have?
Some of 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3428 West Mauna Loa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane offer parking?
No, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have a pool?
No, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have accessible units?
No, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College