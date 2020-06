Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom , 1.5 bath, 1364 square foot home with a POOL!! Neutral tile and carpet throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, and a 1 car garage!! Not to be missed! Stop by and see it today!



Pets upon owner approval



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.