Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SUPER CUTE HOME READY TO GO. BRAND NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. 18''TILE IN ALL ROOMS EXCEPT THE 3 BEDROOMS. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED (REFRIGERATOR,WASHER AND DRYER)*KITCHEN CABINETS JUST PAINTED A LIGHT GREY*SPLIT MASTER WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND 3/4 BATH*GREAT ROOM AND ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS*VAULTED CEILINGS*WOOD BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS*PRETTY CURB*APPEAL* SORRY-OWNER WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY CATS.