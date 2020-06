Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3Br 2 Ba. Home feels much larger than the sq footage shows. Recently update kitchen and plenty of storage through the home. Features beautiful tile and nice wood flooring in the entry room. Custom office in master. Master bathroom features tiled shower with zero entry. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.