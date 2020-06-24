All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

3418 E Avalon Drive

3418 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3418 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Arcadia Lite! Very Slick, 3 story, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 1,641' Loft Style Row Home. New floors, light fixtures, Quartz countertops (2019). Cherry Cabinets, Stainless appliances. 2-car garage. Huge great room with corner fireplace. ROOFTOP OBSERVATION DECK with 360 Views of Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, South Mountain & Downtown. 9' ceilings. All appliances included. Community pool & spa, gated entry. Close to shopping & entertainment: Biltmore Fashion Park, The Vig, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Doughbird, North Italia, Delux, Bobby Qs are all 5+/- minutes away. Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix & Old Town Scottsdale are within 15+/- minutes. The Village Health Club Arcadia, Lifestyle Fitness, LA Fitness, Madison Improvement Club & Orange Theory are all 10+/- minutes close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 E Avalon Drive have any available units?
3418 E Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 E Avalon Drive have?
Some of 3418 E Avalon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 E Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3418 E Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 E Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3418 E Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3418 E Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3418 E Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 3418 E Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 E Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 E Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3418 E Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 3418 E Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3418 E Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 E Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 E Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
