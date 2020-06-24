3418 E Avalon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Arcadia Lite! Very Slick, 3 story, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 1,641' Loft Style Row Home. New floors, light fixtures, Quartz countertops (2019). Cherry Cabinets, Stainless appliances. 2-car garage. Huge great room with corner fireplace. ROOFTOP OBSERVATION DECK with 360 Views of Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, South Mountain & Downtown. 9' ceilings. All appliances included. Community pool & spa, gated entry. Close to shopping & entertainment: Biltmore Fashion Park, The Vig, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Doughbird, North Italia, Delux, Bobby Qs are all 5+/- minutes away. Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix & Old Town Scottsdale are within 15+/- minutes. The Village Health Club Arcadia, Lifestyle Fitness, LA Fitness, Madison Improvement Club & Orange Theory are all 10+/- minutes close.