Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

3416 W JULIE Drive

3416 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3416 West Julie Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
12 month rental rate @$1300 per month or 6 month rental rate at @$1800 per month**Your new home boasts nearly 1100 sq ft of updated living space, 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ private bathrooms, updated bathroom vanities, washer and drier are upstairs for your convenience, 20x20 tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances and an out door patio. The bottom floor features a living area, breakfast bar and a 1/2 bath. The community features lush green landscaping and a community pool for you to enjoy on those hot summer days. You're only minutes away from the 101 freeway and I17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 W JULIE Drive have any available units?
3416 W JULIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 W JULIE Drive have?
Some of 3416 W JULIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 W JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 W JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 W JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 W JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3416 W JULIE Drive offer parking?
No, 3416 W JULIE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3416 W JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 W JULIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 W JULIE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3416 W JULIE Drive has a pool.
Does 3416 W JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 W JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 W JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 W JULIE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
