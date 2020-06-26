3416 W JULIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

12 month rental rate @$1300 per month or 6 month rental rate at @$1800 per month**Your new home boasts nearly 1100 sq ft of updated living space, 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ private bathrooms, updated bathroom vanities, washer and drier are upstairs for your convenience, 20x20 tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances and an out door patio. The bottom floor features a living area, breakfast bar and a 1/2 bath. The community features lush green landscaping and a community pool for you to enjoy on those hot summer days. You're only minutes away from the 101 freeway and I17.