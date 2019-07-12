All apartments in Phoenix
34041 N 43RD Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

34041 N 43RD Street

34041 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

34041 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath rental in the gated community of Dove Valley Ranch. Walk into the house and see beautiful golf course views! Tile & wood floors are throughout the home-no carpet! The large, spacious kitchen has plenty of storage space & granite counter tops and opens to the large family and dining area. The master suite, with walk-in closet and separate garden tub and shower, is split from the secondary bedrooms. The pool & back yard are gorgeous with plenty of room for outdoor living. The sunset views are just waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34041 N 43RD Street have any available units?
34041 N 43RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34041 N 43RD Street have?
Some of 34041 N 43RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34041 N 43RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
34041 N 43RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34041 N 43RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 34041 N 43RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34041 N 43RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 34041 N 43RD Street offers parking.
Does 34041 N 43RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34041 N 43RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34041 N 43RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 34041 N 43RD Street has a pool.
Does 34041 N 43RD Street have accessible units?
No, 34041 N 43RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34041 N 43RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34041 N 43RD Street has units with dishwashers.

