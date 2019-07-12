34041 N 43RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath rental in the gated community of Dove Valley Ranch. Walk into the house and see beautiful golf course views! Tile & wood floors are throughout the home-no carpet! The large, spacious kitchen has plenty of storage space & granite counter tops and opens to the large family and dining area. The master suite, with walk-in closet and separate garden tub and shower, is split from the secondary bedrooms. The pool & back yard are gorgeous with plenty of room for outdoor living. The sunset views are just waiting for you!