All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 340 W Highland Ave #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
340 W Highland Ave #9
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

340 W Highland Ave #9

340 W Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pierson Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

340 W Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit #9 Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom House near Uptown Phoenix - Property Id: 145253

Property Under New Owners new Management.
This property just went thru a complete renovation
Everything completely New !!!!!!
New floors
New Air conditioning ,water heater ,electrical, plumbing,
Light fixtures,
Stainless steel appliances,
White cabinets ,granite countertops.
Full washer,dryer,
Private side and backyard,RV gate private drive way.
Just beautiful
Ready for Move in By June 15th 2020.
Now accepting applications for qualified prospects.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145253
Property Id 145253

(RLNE5770717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have any available units?
340 W Highland Ave #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have?
Some of 340 W Highland Ave #9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 W Highland Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
340 W Highland Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 W Highland Ave #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 W Highland Ave #9 is pet friendly.
Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 offer parking?
No, 340 W Highland Ave #9 does not offer parking.
Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 W Highland Ave #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have a pool?
No, 340 W Highland Ave #9 does not have a pool.
Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 340 W Highland Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 W Highland Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 W Highland Ave #9 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College