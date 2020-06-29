34 E CORAL GABLES Drive

Amenities

Resort Style living in this beautiful highly desired Moon Valley neighborhood with Mature landscaping. This town home is light and bright with an open floor plan, 2 master suites with a loft! (One bedroom one each floor.) . Enter the galley Kitchen that includes oak cabinetry, black granite counters and backsplash and black appliances. The Kitchen opens to the dining & family room which is great for entertaining. Freshly painted and updated bathrooms with white cabinets and granite countertops. The Private courtyard out front is nice to enjoy the fresh air. Around the corner from Moon Valley Country Club's Golf Course and the Moon Valley Community Park, close to N. MTN Preserve for outdoor enthusiasts; many amenities/Centrally located for easy commute around the valley.