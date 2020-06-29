All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

34 E CORAL GABLES Drive

34 West Coral Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34 West Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Resort Style living in this beautiful highly desired Moon Valley neighborhood with Mature landscaping. This town home is light and bright with an open floor plan, 2 master suites with a loft! (One bedroom one each floor.) . Enter the galley Kitchen that includes oak cabinetry, black granite counters and backsplash and black appliances. The Kitchen opens to the dining & family room which is great for entertaining. Freshly painted and updated bathrooms with white cabinets and granite countertops. The Private courtyard out front is nice to enjoy the fresh air. Around the corner from Moon Valley Country Club's Golf Course and the Moon Valley Community Park, close to N. MTN Preserve for outdoor enthusiasts; many amenities/Centrally located for easy commute around the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

