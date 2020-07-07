All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3357 W Potter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3357 W Potter Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

3357 W Potter Drive

3357 W Potter Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3357 W Potter Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with private pool and large covered patio great for relaxing or entertaining. Large master bedroom window opens to pool area! Skylight over bathroom tub provides lots of natural light. Extra large drive way with 2 car garage and work bench inside. Easy living with mostly tile interior and gravel landscaping. Fridge included. Close highway access. Zoned to Park Meadows Elementary School. $100 monthly pool cleaning fee will be added to the listing rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 W Potter Drive have any available units?
3357 W Potter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 W Potter Drive have?
Some of 3357 W Potter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 W Potter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3357 W Potter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 W Potter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3357 W Potter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3357 W Potter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3357 W Potter Drive offers parking.
Does 3357 W Potter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 W Potter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 W Potter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3357 W Potter Drive has a pool.
Does 3357 W Potter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3357 W Potter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 W Potter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3357 W Potter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College