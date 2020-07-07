3357 W Potter Drive

Beautiful home with private pool and large covered patio great for relaxing or entertaining. Large master bedroom window opens to pool area! Skylight over bathroom tub provides lots of natural light. Extra large drive way with 2 car garage and work bench inside. Easy living with mostly tile interior and gravel landscaping. Fridge included. Close highway access. Zoned to Park Meadows Elementary School. $100 monthly pool cleaning fee will be added to the listing rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
