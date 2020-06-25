All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:04 PM

3351 East Hononegh Drive

3351 East Hononegh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3351 East Hononegh Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Springfield Park. Single story with over 1500 sq ft of living space this home has an eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, lots of tile. Nicely landscaped back yard with covered patio. 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Conveniently located near PV Community College, easy access to the 51 and the 101.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have any available units?
3351 East Hononegh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3351 East Hononegh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3351 East Hononegh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 East Hononegh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3351 East Hononegh Drive offers parking.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have a pool?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have accessible units?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 East Hononegh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 East Hononegh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
