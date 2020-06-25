3351 East Hononegh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Springfield Park. Single story with over 1500 sq ft of living space this home has an eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, lots of tile. Nicely landscaped back yard with covered patio. 2 car garage, N/S exposure. Conveniently located near PV Community College, easy access to the 51 and the 101.



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



