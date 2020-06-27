All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive

3347 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3347 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 Bedroom plus huge loft with built in desks, 2 full Baths up and a half bath down, 3 Car Garage almost 2,400 sq. feet NO HOA* Upscale kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island and huge pantry. Stone Patio Table on the large covered patio with an outdoor kitchen. Located in a Cul-de-sac of really good neighbors* 2 min drive to SR 51 and Loop 101* Walking distance to Paradise Valley (PV) Golf Course, PV Community College, CVS or the ''International Baccalaureate'', to A+ rated Quail Run Elementary* Minutes to Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge-Mall and more* Big lot, tile roof* Well maintained, updated* Vaulted ceilings, lovely open floor plan by Pulte Homes, with plenty of day light, custom plantation shutters throughout Be the first to ever rent this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
