3347 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Upgraded 3 Bedroom plus huge loft with built in desks, 2 full Baths up and a half bath down, 3 Car Garage almost 2,400 sq. feet NO HOA* Upscale kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen island and huge pantry. Stone Patio Table on the large covered patio with an outdoor kitchen. Located in a Cul-de-sac of really good neighbors* 2 min drive to SR 51 and Loop 101* Walking distance to Paradise Valley (PV) Golf Course, PV Community College, CVS or the ''International Baccalaureate'', to A+ rated Quail Run Elementary* Minutes to Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge-Mall and more* Big lot, tile roof* Well maintained, updated* Vaulted ceilings, lovely open floor plan by Pulte Homes, with plenty of day light, custom plantation shutters throughout Be the first to ever rent this beautiful home!