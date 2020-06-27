All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 18 2019

3342 E WAHALLA Lane

3342 East Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3342 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Amazing home in desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood. Formal living room with Dining area off to the side. Family room off the kitchen. Floorplan has a real open feel to it. Tile in all the main traffic areas. Master bedroom with exit to backyard. Master bathroom was remodeled with granite counters and tiled tub and shower. Walk-in closet with safe for valuables. Bedrooms 2-4 are decent size and also have newer carpet. Kitchen has center island and newer gas range. Family room has gas burning fireplace with mantel...Flat screen can be mounted above. Backyard is great entertaining space and serene with large covered patio, fountain, spa, and beautiful plants and flowers. Minutes away from the 101/51, Desert Ridge, PVCC. Landscaping and spa maintenance not included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
3342 E WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 3342 E WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 E WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3342 E WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 E WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 E WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 E WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
