3342 E WAHALLA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Amazing home in desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood. Formal living room with Dining area off to the side. Family room off the kitchen. Floorplan has a real open feel to it. Tile in all the main traffic areas. Master bedroom with exit to backyard. Master bathroom was remodeled with granite counters and tiled tub and shower. Walk-in closet with safe for valuables. Bedrooms 2-4 are decent size and also have newer carpet. Kitchen has center island and newer gas range. Family room has gas burning fireplace with mantel...Flat screen can be mounted above. Backyard is great entertaining space and serene with large covered patio, fountain, spa, and beautiful plants and flowers. Minutes away from the 101/51, Desert Ridge, PVCC. Landscaping and spa maintenance not included in rent