Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
33410 N 23rd Dr.
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:31 PM

33410 N 23rd Dr.

33410 North 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33410 North 23rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Highly Upgraded Kitchen with Slab Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, 42 Inch Cherry Cabinets. All Desert Landscape with a Putting Green In Back Yard, Home Backs to Wash for Extra Privacy

Major Crossroads: 27th Ave & Carefree Hwy

Near: I-17, 303 Loop, Anthem, Carefree Crossing

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or
refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of
$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable
to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.
REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property
Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have any available units?
33410 N 23rd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have?
Some of 33410 N 23rd Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33410 N 23rd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
33410 N 23rd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33410 N 23rd Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33410 N 23rd Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 33410 N 23rd Dr. offers parking.
Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33410 N 23rd Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have a pool?
No, 33410 N 23rd Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 33410 N 23rd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 33410 N 23rd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33410 N 23rd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

