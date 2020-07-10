33410 N 23rd Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Highly Upgraded Kitchen with Slab Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, 42 Inch Cherry Cabinets. All Desert Landscape with a Putting Green In Back Yard, Home Backs to Wash for Extra Privacy



Major Crossroads: 27th Ave & Carefree Hwy



Near: I-17, 303 Loop, Anthem, Carefree Crossing



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or

refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of

$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable

to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property

Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***