All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3337 E MITCHELL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3337 E MITCHELL Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

3337 E MITCHELL Drive

3337 East Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3337 East Mitchell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pomelo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
Lovely single-story ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in Phoenix. Home has wonderful curb appeal with green grass and circular drive. Enjoy plush carpets, tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, nicely sized bedrooms, and spacious family room. Master retreat included immaculate private ensuite! Bright kitchen boasts warm rustic cabinetry, wall oven and built-in microwave, tiled counters and pantry space. Arizona room with doggie door accessibility! Humongous backyard with green grass and private separate workshop! This one won't last long, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
3337 E MITCHELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have?
Some of 3337 E MITCHELL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 E MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3337 E MITCHELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 E MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
No, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
No, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 E MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 E MITCHELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College