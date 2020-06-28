3337 E MITCHELL Drive

Amenities

Lovely single-story ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in Phoenix. Home has wonderful curb appeal with green grass and circular drive. Enjoy plush carpets, tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, nicely sized bedrooms, and spacious family room. Master retreat included immaculate private ensuite! Bright kitchen boasts warm rustic cabinetry, wall oven and built-in microwave, tiled counters and pantry space. Arizona room with doggie door accessibility! Humongous backyard with green grass and private separate workshop! This one won't last long, schedule a showing today!