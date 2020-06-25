All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

3331 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3331 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice house on a corner lot in North Phoenix. Freshly painted and cleaned. Brand new, high quality carpet and pad. Very functional floor plan featuring a large great room, open kitchen plus dinning area, powder room and under stairs storage downstairs, three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Spacious walk in closet adjoining the master bath. Low maintenance back yard. Great north Phoenix location, only approximately 5 miles to the great shops and restaurants at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, easy access to the 51 and 101.Existing washer and dryer available - to be maintained and serviced by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
No, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College