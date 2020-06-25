3331 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Nice house on a corner lot in North Phoenix. Freshly painted and cleaned. Brand new, high quality carpet and pad. Very functional floor plan featuring a large great room, open kitchen plus dinning area, powder room and under stairs storage downstairs, three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Spacious walk in closet adjoining the master bath. Low maintenance back yard. Great north Phoenix location, only approximately 5 miles to the great shops and restaurants at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, easy access to the 51 and 101.Existing washer and dryer available - to be maintained and serviced by tenant.