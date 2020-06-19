All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 33306 N 23RD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
33306 N 23RD Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

33306 N 23RD Drive

33306 North 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33306 North 23rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do you have pets? Well your home search is now over! This home is equipped with a separate, custom made air conditioned and heated pet home in the backyard! Stunning property w/ great attention to detail and tons of features & upgrades. The warm & inviting living room features a cozy gas fire place, high ceilings w/ large windows that bring in tons of natural light. Separate family room is just off the gourmet kitchen with highlights including stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, double ovens, large kitchen island & granite counter tops. Spacious Master Bedroom features full master bath w/ separate shower & tub, double sinks, vanity & walk-in closet. Property is near the 17, Tramonto Marketplace and much more! Schedule a showing today as this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33306 N 23RD Drive have any available units?
33306 N 23RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33306 N 23RD Drive have?
Some of 33306 N 23RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33306 N 23RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33306 N 23RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33306 N 23RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 33306 N 23RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 33306 N 23RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33306 N 23RD Drive offers parking.
Does 33306 N 23RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33306 N 23RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33306 N 23RD Drive have a pool?
No, 33306 N 23RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33306 N 23RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 33306 N 23RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33306 N 23RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33306 N 23RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College