33306 N 23RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do you have pets? Well your home search is now over! This home is equipped with a separate, custom made air conditioned and heated pet home in the backyard! Stunning property w/ great attention to detail and tons of features & upgrades. The warm & inviting living room features a cozy gas fire place, high ceilings w/ large windows that bring in tons of natural light. Separate family room is just off the gourmet kitchen with highlights including stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, double ovens, large kitchen island & granite counter tops. Spacious Master Bedroom features full master bath w/ separate shower & tub, double sinks, vanity & walk-in closet. Property is near the 17, Tramonto Marketplace and much more! Schedule a showing today as this home will not last long!