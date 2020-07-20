33305 N 24TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate HUGE home in excellent newer neighborhood that backs desert common area. Gourmet kitchen with gas drop down cook top, double built in ovens. Corian kitchen countertops cover surface of island and raised breakfast bar. Water heater, furnace, stove all are plumbed with gas. Back yard oasis has private pebbletec pool with in ground heated spa. 4 bedrooms plus loft, formal dining, living and family with gas fireplace all compliment this amazing home. Garage is 2.5 car. What an amazing home available for lease at amazing price. The lease amount includes landscape maintenance and pool service. must have appointment to see.