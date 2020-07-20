All apartments in Phoenix
33305 N 24TH Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

33305 N 24TH Drive

33305 N 24th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

33305 N 24th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate HUGE home in excellent newer neighborhood that backs desert common area. Gourmet kitchen with gas drop down cook top, double built in ovens. Corian kitchen countertops cover surface of island and raised breakfast bar. Water heater, furnace, stove all are plumbed with gas. Back yard oasis has private pebbletec pool with in ground heated spa. 4 bedrooms plus loft, formal dining, living and family with gas fireplace all compliment this amazing home. Garage is 2.5 car. What an amazing home available for lease at amazing price. The lease amount includes landscape maintenance and pool service. must have appointment to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33305 N 24TH Drive have any available units?
33305 N 24TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33305 N 24TH Drive have?
Some of 33305 N 24TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33305 N 24TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33305 N 24TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33305 N 24TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33305 N 24TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 33305 N 24TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33305 N 24TH Drive offers parking.
Does 33305 N 24TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33305 N 24TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33305 N 24TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33305 N 24TH Drive has a pool.
Does 33305 N 24TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 33305 N 24TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33305 N 24TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33305 N 24TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
