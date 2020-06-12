All apartments in Phoenix
3325 E CLARK Road

3325 East Clark Road · No Longer Available
Location

3325 East Clark Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Spacious rental home in the neighborhood of Turtle Rock! Recent remodel with open floor plan offers a bright living room and large kitchen with newer appliances. The master suite is generously sized and has a very large completely upgraded bathroom. 3rd bedroom can be used as a loft or office if needed. The home also has a back yard made for entertaining that is very private from neighbors and flows well into theopen kitchen and dinning room area of the house. Full size washer and dryer in the home and 2 car garage. Close to schools, great shopping, freeway access, parks and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 E CLARK Road have any available units?
3325 E CLARK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 E CLARK Road have?
Some of 3325 E CLARK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 E CLARK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 E CLARK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 E CLARK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3325 E CLARK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3325 E CLARK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3325 E CLARK Road offers parking.
Does 3325 E CLARK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 E CLARK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 E CLARK Road have a pool?
No, 3325 E CLARK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3325 E CLARK Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 E CLARK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 E CLARK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 E CLARK Road has units with dishwashers.
