3325 E CLARK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Spacious rental home in the neighborhood of Turtle Rock! Recent remodel with open floor plan offers a bright living room and large kitchen with newer appliances. The master suite is generously sized and has a very large completely upgraded bathroom. 3rd bedroom can be used as a loft or office if needed. The home also has a back yard made for entertaining that is very private from neighbors and flows well into theopen kitchen and dinning room area of the house. Full size washer and dryer in the home and 2 car garage. Close to schools, great shopping, freeway access, parks and more