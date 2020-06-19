3318 N 15TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING & IRRESISTIBLE!!! 3 Bed/2 Bath home has so much CHARM & CHARACTER. Close to Phoenix College, Down Town, Light-rail, shops, & restaurants. Family room, dining room, & an adorable kitchen w/the sink overlooking a large backyard. The floors in the living room & dining room are stained concrete. Ceiling fans throughout & the entire house has been painted inside & out. The backyard is absolutely is huge & landscaped beautifully w/lots of brick work, different levels, full length patio cover, 2 storage sheds, one car detached garage w/a work room behind the garage. Some historic features of the home: Milk Door in the kitchen, mail box, & the front porch light.