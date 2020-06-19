All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

3318 N 15TH Avenue

3318 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3318 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING & IRRESISTIBLE!!! 3 Bed/2 Bath home has so much CHARM & CHARACTER. Close to Phoenix College, Down Town, Light-rail, shops, & restaurants. Family room, dining room, & an adorable kitchen w/the sink overlooking a large backyard. The floors in the living room & dining room are stained concrete. Ceiling fans throughout & the entire house has been painted inside & out. The backyard is absolutely is huge & landscaped beautifully w/lots of brick work, different levels, full length patio cover, 2 storage sheds, one car detached garage w/a work room behind the garage. Some historic features of the home: Milk Door in the kitchen, mail box, & the front porch light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
3318 N 15TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 3318 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3318 N 15TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3318 N 15TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3318 N 15TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 N 15TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3318 N 15TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3318 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 N 15TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
