3316 South 72nd Lane
Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:06 PM

3316 South 72nd Lane

3316 South 72nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3316 South 72nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful family home. Move-in ready home is located in a quiet community with great access to area freeways, shopping, as well as downtown Phoenix amenities. Fantastic looking home offers tile throughout, neutral colors inside and out, and a no-maintenance yard featuring faux grass and crushed granite. Open kitchen overlooks the oversized living room and features a breakfast bar, eat-in seating area. Additional features include separate Family room and large laundry room.

RENT $1,525.00, SEC DEP $1,775 ADMIN FEE $125.00, PLUS TAXES/FEES.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2005

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,825.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have any available units?
3316 South 72nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3316 South 72nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3316 South 72nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 South 72nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane offer parking?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have a pool?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 South 72nd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 South 72nd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
