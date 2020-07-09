3316 South 72nd Lane

Amenities

Beautiful family home. Move-in ready home is located in a quiet community with great access to area freeways, shopping, as well as downtown Phoenix amenities. Fantastic looking home offers tile throughout, neutral colors inside and out, and a no-maintenance yard featuring faux grass and crushed granite. Open kitchen overlooks the oversized living room and features a breakfast bar, eat-in seating area. Additional features include separate Family room and large laundry room.



RENT $1,525.00, SEC DEP $1,775 ADMIN FEE $125.00, PLUS TAXES/FEES.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2005



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,825.00

