Phoenix, AZ
3306 N 84th Dr
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

3306 N 84th Dr

3306 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3306 North 84th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bed 2 Bath West Valley Home! New Paint and Carpet! - Large single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Valley Home! This home has new carpet & paint throughout! Formal living and dining room plus a family room!! Kitchen and family room are open to each other. Kitchen includes all appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Family room patio doors lead out to the large covered patio & backyard. Huge master suite has large walk-in closet & full bath inside of the bedroom. Master also has sliding doors that will lead you out to the large covered patio! 3 more bedrooms & laundry closet w/ washer dryer hook ups all down the hall! Keep cars cool in the 2 car garage! This home is truly amazing and will not last long.

$1395 Monthly Rent

$1250 Security Deposit (pending credit)

$12.50 insurance

Pets ok with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Ask for details.

Text 480 750 2450 Call 480 485 3333 Email michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5326416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 N 84th Dr have any available units?
3306 N 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 N 84th Dr have?
Some of 3306 N 84th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3306 N 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 N 84th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3306 N 84th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3306 N 84th Dr offers parking.
Does 3306 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 N 84th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 N 84th Dr have a pool?
No, 3306 N 84th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3306 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3306 N 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 N 84th Dr has units with dishwashers.

