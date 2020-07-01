3306 N 84th Dr

Amenities

Large 4 Bed 2 Bath West Valley Home! New Paint and Carpet! - Large single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Valley Home! This home has new carpet & paint throughout! Formal living and dining room plus a family room!! Kitchen and family room are open to each other. Kitchen includes all appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Family room patio doors lead out to the large covered patio & backyard. Huge master suite has large walk-in closet & full bath inside of the bedroom. Master also has sliding doors that will lead you out to the large covered patio! 3 more bedrooms & laundry closet w/ washer dryer hook ups all down the hall! Keep cars cool in the 2 car garage! This home is truly amazing and will not last long.



$1395 Monthly Rent



$1250 Security Deposit (pending credit)



$12.50 insurance



Pets ok with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Ask for details.



Text 480 750 2450 Call 480 485 3333 Email michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE5326416)