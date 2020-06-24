3303 W. Laurie Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This spacious condo has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Brand new carpet and paint throughout & open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master with attached private bathroom. Enormous back patio leads to storage unit and 2 covered parking spaces! Nice complex with pool in a great location just minutes from Metro Center restaurants & shopping. NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.