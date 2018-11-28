3301 W ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This spacious home has 4 bedrooms of which 2 are ensuite Masters. New carpets throughout with a thick pad that feels great on your feet. Your kitchen has granite tile counters with plenty of cabinet space and 2 ovens for those get-togethers with friends and family. Floors are 20'' tile in high traffic areas and the warm feel of wood in the family room. New double pane windows and new A/C make it pretty energy efficient. All appliances included for your convenience. Ceiling fans in all rooms except the kitchen. If you have a dog, please only the smaller breeds under 35lbs but no cats are allowed. This is a NO smoking home.