3301 W ALTADENA Avenue
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

3301 W ALTADENA Avenue

3301 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3301 West Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This spacious home has 4 bedrooms of which 2 are ensuite Masters. New carpets throughout with a thick pad that feels great on your feet. Your kitchen has granite tile counters with plenty of cabinet space and 2 ovens for those get-togethers with friends and family. Floors are 20'' tile in high traffic areas and the warm feel of wood in the family room. New double pane windows and new A/C make it pretty energy efficient. All appliances included for your convenience. Ceiling fans in all rooms except the kitchen. If you have a dog, please only the smaller breeds under 35lbs but no cats are allowed. This is a NO smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

