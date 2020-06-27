3247 W Cortez St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home in Metro Phoenix! Large spacious rooms with new carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout the home. Property also features a sparkling pool in the backyard, perfect for the hot Summer months. Don't let this one get away!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet.