3247 W Cortez St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3247 W Cortez St

3247 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

3247 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home in Metro Phoenix! Large spacious rooms with new carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout the home. Property also features a sparkling pool in the backyard, perfect for the hot Summer months. Don't let this one get away!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 W Cortez St have any available units?
3247 W Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3247 W Cortez St have?
Some of 3247 W Cortez St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 W Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
3247 W Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 W Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3247 W Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 3247 W Cortez St offer parking?
Yes, 3247 W Cortez St offers parking.
Does 3247 W Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3247 W Cortez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 W Cortez St have a pool?
Yes, 3247 W Cortez St has a pool.
Does 3247 W Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 3247 W Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 W Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3247 W Cortez St has units with dishwashers.
