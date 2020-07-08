3239 W Saint Anne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story home. Downstairs features formal living room, family room, half bath, eating area and kitchen with island. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Children's playground nearby with walking paths.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



