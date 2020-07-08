All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3239 W Saint Anne Ave

3239 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3239 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Southern Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story home. Downstairs features formal living room, family room, half bath, eating area and kitchen with island. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Children's playground nearby with walking paths.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have any available units?
3239 W Saint Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have?
Some of 3239 W Saint Anne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 W Saint Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3239 W Saint Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 W Saint Anne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave offer parking?
No, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 W Saint Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 W Saint Anne Ave has units with dishwashers.

