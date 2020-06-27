All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3235 E Fremont Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3235 E Fremont Road
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:43 PM

3235 E Fremont Road

3235 East Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3235 East Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful, Must See Home situated in Great Gated Golf Course Community! Upgraded Tile Flooring All Throughout. Open Kitchen Featuring Black Appliances, Tons of Counter Space, and RO Drinking Water System. Grand Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights in Kitchen and Master Bath. Speaker System that Plays in Every Room Including the Patio. Master Bedroom with Stunning Wood Plank Wall, Large Walk-in Closet and Attached Master Bath with Jetted Tub/Separate Shower, Double Sinks! Brand New Washer & Dryer. Freshly Painted, Clean, and Move-in Ready! Walking Distance to Mountain Trails. Nearby Shopping & Restaurants. Community Features Pool & Spa Hot Tub and Pet Friendly Green Space. This One Won't Last Long-Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 E Fremont Road have any available units?
3235 E Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 E Fremont Road have?
Some of 3235 E Fremont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 E Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
3235 E Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 E Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 E Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 3235 E Fremont Road offer parking?
No, 3235 E Fremont Road does not offer parking.
Does 3235 E Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 E Fremont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 E Fremont Road have a pool?
Yes, 3235 E Fremont Road has a pool.
Does 3235 E Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 3235 E Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 E Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 E Fremont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College