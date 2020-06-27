3235 E Fremont Road

Amenities

Beautiful, Must See Home situated in Great Gated Golf Course Community! Upgraded Tile Flooring All Throughout. Open Kitchen Featuring Black Appliances, Tons of Counter Space, and RO Drinking Water System. Grand Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights in Kitchen and Master Bath. Speaker System that Plays in Every Room Including the Patio. Master Bedroom with Stunning Wood Plank Wall, Large Walk-in Closet and Attached Master Bath with Jetted Tub/Separate Shower, Double Sinks! Brand New Washer & Dryer. Freshly Painted, Clean, and Move-in Ready! Walking Distance to Mountain Trails. Nearby Shopping & Restaurants. Community Features Pool & Spa Hot Tub and Pet Friendly Green Space. This One Won't Last Long-Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943