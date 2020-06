Amenities

*** 2/26/19 OWNER HAS JUST VERBALY ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION ON THE HOME***Lovely home located on a corner lot with a great location-close to the 101 and I-17 Freeways. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Front yard landscaping is included with the rent. Dishwasher, stove, patio and vertical blinds round out this beauty. Owner will consider one small dog but NO aggressive breeds. Property can be held up to 2 weeks after acceptance of tenant.