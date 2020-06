Amenities

Nice family home with tiled floors throughout. Large living area next to kitchen is perfect for family gatherings .Kitchen has newer countertops, cabinets and comes with the refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer! All rooms have ceiling fans keeping it nice and cool in the summer! Large backyard with a patio, provides plenty of room for bar-b-ques and kids to play! This is a house you can call home! ***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***