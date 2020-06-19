3229 East Harvard Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3D TOUR***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FDawzMfpHga



Great 3/2 with new GARAGE DOOR and Electric Opener. Located Near 32nd St and Thomas! Beautifully updated! Tiled baths with oil rubbed faucets and fixtures. Don't forget about the great travertine counter tops! Near all with easy freeway access and shopping. Centrally located! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,906.25, Available Now

