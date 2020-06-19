All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:18 PM

3229 East Harvard Street

3229 East Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3229 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FDawzMfpHga

Great 3/2 with new GARAGE DOOR and Electric Opener. Located Near 32nd St and Thomas! Beautifully updated! Tiled baths with oil rubbed faucets and fixtures. Don't forget about the great travertine counter tops! Near all with easy freeway access and shopping. Centrally located! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,906.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 East Harvard Street have any available units?
3229 East Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 East Harvard Street have?
Some of 3229 East Harvard Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 East Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3229 East Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 East Harvard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 East Harvard Street is pet friendly.
Does 3229 East Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 3229 East Harvard Street offers parking.
Does 3229 East Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 East Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 East Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 3229 East Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3229 East Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 3229 East Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 East Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 East Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

