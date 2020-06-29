All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3224 W Royal Palm Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3224 W Royal Palm Rd
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

3224 W Royal Palm Rd

3224 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3224 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This very affordable 2 bed/1 bath townhome in NW area of Phoenix is available for rent and would be great for a couple or a single person. Also a great unit for a pet owner as it has a conveinient location for pet to go outside. Rent is $925 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales tax of $21.28 for monthly total of $946.28. Deposit is $925 plus $200 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,125. Total move-in is $946.28 + $1,125 = $2,071.28. Water/sewer/trash included so tenant is only repsonsible for electric and Gas. Come check out this property before its too late!

(RLNE5168334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have any available units?
3224 W Royal Palm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have?
Some of 3224 W Royal Palm Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 W Royal Palm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3224 W Royal Palm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 W Royal Palm Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd offer parking?
No, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have a pool?
No, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have accessible units?
No, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 W Royal Palm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 W Royal Palm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College