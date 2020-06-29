3224 W Royal Palm Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This very affordable 2 bed/1 bath townhome in NW area of Phoenix is available for rent and would be great for a couple or a single person. Also a great unit for a pet owner as it has a conveinient location for pet to go outside. Rent is $925 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales tax of $21.28 for monthly total of $946.28. Deposit is $925 plus $200 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,125. Total move-in is $946.28 + $1,125 = $2,071.28. Water/sewer/trash included so tenant is only repsonsible for electric and Gas. Come check out this property before its too late!



(RLNE5168334)