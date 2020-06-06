All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3223 North 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3223 North 20th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3223 North 20th Street

3223 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3223 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Osborn Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,447 sq ft of living space. Located in Phoenix, AZ, the home features tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio ith fully fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 North 20th Street have any available units?
3223 North 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 North 20th Street have?
Some of 3223 North 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 North 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 North 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 North 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 North 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3223 North 20th Street offer parking?
No, 3223 North 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3223 North 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 North 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 North 20th Street have a pool?
No, 3223 North 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3223 North 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 North 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 North 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 North 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College