3220 W Michelle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 North Phoenix Rental - Property Id: 133921



2 People MAXIMUM

EARLIEST MOVE-IN DATE AUGUST 1, 2019

TEXT TOM TO SETUP SHOWING. 480-599-5813



You're going to love this quaint and cozy home in a fabulously convenient location! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, newer carpet, and newer bathroom vanity. There is also a nice sized backyard with large shed on one side of the house and a one-car garage on the other. The home includes ceiling fans throughout, a refrigerator and full-sized washer/dryer. This home is close to dining, entertainment, shopping and freeway access!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133921

Property Id 133921



(RLNE4986459)