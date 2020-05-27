All apartments in Phoenix
3220 W Michelle Dr
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

3220 W Michelle Dr

3220 West Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3220 West Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 North Phoenix Rental - Property Id: 133921

2 People MAXIMUM
EARLIEST MOVE-IN DATE AUGUST 1, 2019
TEXT TOM TO SETUP SHOWING. 480-599-5813

You're going to love this quaint and cozy home in a fabulously convenient location! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, newer carpet, and newer bathroom vanity. There is also a nice sized backyard with large shed on one side of the house and a one-car garage on the other. The home includes ceiling fans throughout, a refrigerator and full-sized washer/dryer. This home is close to dining, entertainment, shopping and freeway access!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133921
Property Id 133921

(RLNE4986459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 W Michelle Dr have any available units?
3220 W Michelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 W Michelle Dr have?
Some of 3220 W Michelle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 W Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3220 W Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 W Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 W Michelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3220 W Michelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3220 W Michelle Dr offers parking.
Does 3220 W Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 W Michelle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 W Michelle Dr have a pool?
No, 3220 W Michelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3220 W Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 3220 W Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 W Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 W Michelle Dr has units with dishwashers.
