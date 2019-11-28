3215 W Villa Rita Dr

Amenities

2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.



Dogs are ok, 2 dogs max. No cats.



Tenant pays all utilities. Rent does not include 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax or 1.5% monthly admin fee.



Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com



