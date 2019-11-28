All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3215 W Villa Rita Dr

3215 West Villa Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 West Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.

Dogs are ok, 2 dogs max. No cats.

Tenant pays all utilities. Rent does not include 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax or 1.5% monthly admin fee.

Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com

REALTOR

(RLNE5168557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have any available units?
3215 W Villa Rita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have?
Some of 3215 W Villa Rita Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 W Villa Rita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3215 W Villa Rita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 W Villa Rita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr offers parking.
Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have a pool?
No, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have accessible units?
No, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 W Villa Rita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 W Villa Rita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
