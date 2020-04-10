All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3210 E SIESTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3210 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3210 E SIESTA Lane

3210 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!!! This 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area* All New Paint Inside & Out* Beautiful Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances* 20'' Porcelain Tile in all the Right Places along with Upgraded StainMaster Carpet in the Bedrooms* Vaulted Ceilings with Updated Lighting, Fans and 2'' Wood Blinds T/O* Low Maintenance Yard with a Covered Patio and Built in Planters Ready for your Green Thumb* This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood Just North of Paradise Valley Community College & Minutes from Desert Ridge Market Place, Loop 101 & SR 51 (Lessor approval for Pets with an additional monthly Fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3210 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3210 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3210 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 E SIESTA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3210 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 3210 E SIESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3210 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College