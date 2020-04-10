3210 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!!! This 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area* All New Paint Inside & Out* Beautiful Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances* 20'' Porcelain Tile in all the Right Places along with Upgraded StainMaster Carpet in the Bedrooms* Vaulted Ceilings with Updated Lighting, Fans and 2'' Wood Blinds T/O* Low Maintenance Yard with a Covered Patio and Built in Planters Ready for your Green Thumb* This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood Just North of Paradise Valley Community College & Minutes from Desert Ridge Market Place, Loop 101 & SR 51 (Lessor approval for Pets with an additional monthly Fee)