All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3205 W Mariposa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3205 W Mariposa St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:02 AM

3205 W Mariposa St

3205 West Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3205 West Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15c2b85028 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1.5 bath single story house features tile floors in the living room, family room, hallways and kitchen, wood floors in the bedrooms, a bathroom with a tiled shower and double vanities, and a large fenced backyard with a detached garage and workshop!

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix, Gas: SWG

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The property comes with 1 car detached garage and slab and street parking.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,278.75
? Security Deposit: $1,250.00
? Cleaning Fee: $200.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,728.75

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 W Mariposa St have any available units?
3205 W Mariposa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 W Mariposa St have?
Some of 3205 W Mariposa St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 W Mariposa St currently offering any rent specials?
3205 W Mariposa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 W Mariposa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 W Mariposa St is pet friendly.
Does 3205 W Mariposa St offer parking?
Yes, 3205 W Mariposa St offers parking.
Does 3205 W Mariposa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 W Mariposa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 W Mariposa St have a pool?
No, 3205 W Mariposa St does not have a pool.
Does 3205 W Mariposa St have accessible units?
No, 3205 W Mariposa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 W Mariposa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 W Mariposa St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College