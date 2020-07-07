3205 W Mariposa St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15c2b85028 ----

Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1.5 bath single story house features tile floors in the living room, family room, hallways and kitchen, wood floors in the bedrooms, a bathroom with a tiled shower and double vanities, and a large fenced backyard with a detached garage and workshop!



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix, Gas: SWG



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The property comes with 1 car detached garage and slab and street parking.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,278.75

? Security Deposit: $1,250.00

? Cleaning Fee: $200.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,728.75



For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.



We look forward to meeting with you.