3205 W Mariposa St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15c2b85028 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1.5 bath single story house features tile floors in the living room, family room, hallways and kitchen, wood floors in the bedrooms, a bathroom with a tiled shower and double vanities, and a large fenced backyard with a detached garage and workshop!
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven
The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix, Gas: SWG
Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.
Parking: The property comes with 1 car detached garage and slab and street parking.
Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,278.75
? Security Deposit: $1,250.00
? Cleaning Fee: $200.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,728.75
We look forward to meeting with you.