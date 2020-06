Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Incredibly cute, split master town home in Arcadia light area. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Full bedroom and bathroom upstairs and full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Updated last year with new flooring in the kitchen, updated counter tops, appliances, newer carpet, fresh paint. Two car covered carport and fenced in back patio. Close to the 51, Arcadia, Tempe, Old town Scottsdale.