patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 brooms plus a Den/Office 2 full bathrooms in a Cul-De-Sac north phoenix neighborhood. Freshly painted with modern colors and brand new elegant wood looking tile flooring throughout the house. Great area to be in. Close to the 51 and the 101 Freeways. Walking distance from Paradise Valley Community College and Quail run elementary school. Home comes with Refrigerator and built in new microwave. Very low maintenance front and back yard. Great location close to Desert Ridge, restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Tenant(s) to verify all information that is pertinent to you (like schools etc...).