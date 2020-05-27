All apartments in Phoenix
320 E COUNTRY GABLES DR

320 East Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Country Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Moon Valley Gem 3 bed 2 bath POOL, Views wont last Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: SUNSET NORTH

Tastefully updated with quality features.Great room with vaulted, box beam ceiling/sky light. Spacious kitchen w/granite & tile; Kitchen Aid range.FR with kiva fireplace, vaulted ceiling w/ box beams. Large Master, spacious guest BRs. Fully remodeled baths with travertine, granite, marble. Park-like backyard with fenced diving pool and hot tub, citrus, sage, roses, and just enough grass. Saltillo tile patio/deck. Storage shed. ENERGY EFFICIENT. 2 Newer 15 SEER Carrier heat pumps, Low-E windows, newer variable speed pool pump. 2 car garage with storage shelving. Tile flooring through out. HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED WITH PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP INSIDE AND OUT.

High School Dist #: 205 - Glendale Union High School District
High School: Thunderbird High School
Ele Sch Dist: 006 - Washington Elementary District
Elementary School: Lookout Mountain School
Jr. High School: Mountain Sky Middle School

Cross Streets: 7TH ST/CORAL GABLES Directions: NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX - MOON VALLEY 7th St North past Thunderbird and Hearn, left onto E Country Gables (approx 1.25 miles from Thunderbird). Home on north side of street.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4850531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

