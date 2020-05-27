320 E COUNTRY GABLES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Moon Valley Gem 3 bed 2 bath POOL, Views wont last Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: SUNSET NORTH



Tastefully updated with quality features.Great room with vaulted, box beam ceiling/sky light. Spacious kitchen w/granite & tile; Kitchen Aid range.FR with kiva fireplace, vaulted ceiling w/ box beams. Large Master, spacious guest BRs. Fully remodeled baths with travertine, granite, marble. Park-like backyard with fenced diving pool and hot tub, citrus, sage, roses, and just enough grass. Saltillo tile patio/deck. Storage shed. ENERGY EFFICIENT. 2 Newer 15 SEER Carrier heat pumps, Low-E windows, newer variable speed pool pump. 2 car garage with storage shelving. Tile flooring through out. HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED WITH PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP INSIDE AND OUT.



High School Dist #: 205 - Glendale Union High School District

High School: Thunderbird High School

Ele Sch Dist: 006 - Washington Elementary District

Elementary School: Lookout Mountain School

Jr. High School: Mountain Sky Middle School



Cross Streets: 7TH ST/CORAL GABLES Directions: NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX - MOON VALLEY 7th St North past Thunderbird and Hearn, left onto E Country Gables (approx 1.25 miles from Thunderbird). Home on north side of street.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4850531)