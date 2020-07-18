All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3142 W Apollo Rd

3142 West Apollo Road · (480) 650-0688
Location

3142 West Apollo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3142 W Apollo Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
pool table
media room
3142 W Apollo Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom with Pool, RV Gate, Huge Loft in South Phoenix/Laveen Area !! - Gorgeous 3100+ sq ft, Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Huge Loft / Media Room in South Phoenix !! Located conveniently close to everything and is ready to move in, Very clean, well maintained,4 large size bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom suite on the ground floor. Full bathroom including double sink, both a standing shower and a bathtub and a large walk-in closet in master. Ground floor also features an open kitchen with an huge island, upgraded cabinets and steel appliances. Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family plus friends. Huge Loft can be used as a Media room/pool table on second floor. Large laundry/storage with room for an extra refrigerator. Covered back patio with resort pool and large backyard. RV Gate. Home located in well established Laveen Village community just a 15 minute drive from Phoenix Downtown and 10 minute drive to new 202 West (South Mountain) Freeway. MUST SEE!!

Monthly Pool maintenance included

(RLNE4005555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 W Apollo Rd have any available units?
3142 W Apollo Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 W Apollo Rd have?
Some of 3142 W Apollo Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 W Apollo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3142 W Apollo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 W Apollo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 W Apollo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3142 W Apollo Rd offer parking?
No, 3142 W Apollo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3142 W Apollo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 W Apollo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 W Apollo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3142 W Apollo Rd has a pool.
Does 3142 W Apollo Rd have accessible units?
No, 3142 W Apollo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 W Apollo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 W Apollo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
