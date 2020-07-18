Amenities

3142 W Apollo Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom with Pool, RV Gate, Huge Loft in South Phoenix/Laveen Area !! - Gorgeous 3100+ sq ft, Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Huge Loft / Media Room in South Phoenix !! Located conveniently close to everything and is ready to move in, Very clean, well maintained,4 large size bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom suite on the ground floor. Full bathroom including double sink, both a standing shower and a bathtub and a large walk-in closet in master. Ground floor also features an open kitchen with an huge island, upgraded cabinets and steel appliances. Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family plus friends. Huge Loft can be used as a Media room/pool table on second floor. Large laundry/storage with room for an extra refrigerator. Covered back patio with resort pool and large backyard. RV Gate. Home located in well established Laveen Village community just a 15 minute drive from Phoenix Downtown and 10 minute drive to new 202 West (South Mountain) Freeway. MUST SEE!!



Monthly Pool maintenance included



