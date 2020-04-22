All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

3131 East Legacy Drive

3131 East Legacy Drive · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 East Legacy Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Luxurious Villa in Golfers Paradise perfectly situated in the Valley of the Sun! Spacious and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in private gated community with awesome amenities, lush landscaping and near all the entertainment or relaxation you could want. Exquisitely decorated and furnished, with gorgeously rich wood flooring, granite tops, and cozy fireplace all nestled in on second floor allowing for ample privacy and quiet enjoyment on the breezy balcony. Neighborhood is adjacent to the award winning Legacy Golf Club and Resort. Enjoy close hiking /mountain biking trails or relaxing by the sparkling community pool and spa. Perfect place to stay while enjoying spring training, with the Angels training facility and other Tempe centers very near by. Tempe Town Lake, art festivals, Old Town Scottsdale, Botanical Gardens, Phoenix Zoo, fine dining and so much invites you for fun and sun!! This vacation rental will treat you right!!

Call 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014 for rates and availability. 30 night minimum booking. Real Property Management Pinnacle.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 East Legacy Drive have any available units?
3131 East Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 East Legacy Drive have?
Some of 3131 East Legacy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 East Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 East Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 East Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 East Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3131 East Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 3131 East Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3131 East Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 East Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 East Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3131 East Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 3131 East Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 East Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 East Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 East Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
