3131 East Legacy Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Luxurious Villa in Golfers Paradise perfectly situated in the Valley of the Sun! Spacious and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in private gated community with awesome amenities, lush landscaping and near all the entertainment or relaxation you could want. Exquisitely decorated and furnished, with gorgeously rich wood flooring, granite tops, and cozy fireplace all nestled in on second floor allowing for ample privacy and quiet enjoyment on the breezy balcony. Neighborhood is adjacent to the award winning Legacy Golf Club and Resort. Enjoy close hiking /mountain biking trails or relaxing by the sparkling community pool and spa. Perfect place to stay while enjoying spring training, with the Angels training facility and other Tempe centers very near by. Tempe Town Lake, art festivals, Old Town Scottsdale, Botanical Gardens, Phoenix Zoo, fine dining and so much invites you for fun and sun!! This vacation rental will treat you right!!



