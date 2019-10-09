All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

313 W WAHALLA Lane

313 West Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

313 West Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.75 bath with large back yard and tons of natural light. Great location for quick and easy freeway access, and easy access to stores and activities. Very clean, easy yard maintenance. Please note that there is a one-time $200 admin fee, and the tenant pays the monthly rental sales tax based on city and 1% admin fee per month.***No Housing Vouchers*** NO CATS***REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
313 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 313 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
313 W WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 313 W WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
No, 313 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 313 W WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 313 W WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 W WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
