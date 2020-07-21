All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 23 2019

3129 W Saint Anne Ave

3129 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3129 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3129 W Saint Anne Ave Available 08/01/19 Charming large 5 Bed home in well established community - Charming large 5 Bed home, like new carpet, like new paint, 2 story with 5 bedroom w/ walk-in closets, with huge loft. Master Bedroom and Bathroom downstairs, open floor plan w/ the kitchen looking out to living room area. Large seating area in the kitchen along with the breakfast bar. All appliances refrigerator, Washing machine, Dryer included. Great location, Nearby Lowe's, Starbucks, restaurants, banks, 99 cents store. Front and back surrounded by low maintenance desert landscape! Well established Laveen Village community. Big community Park. Community located Just 10 minutes south of downtown, great location. Close to BASIS Phoenix No. 1 charter (free) school in USA on 19th Ave. Don't miss this one!

(RLNE5039471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have any available units?
3129 W Saint Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have?
Some of 3129 W Saint Anne Ave's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 W Saint Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3129 W Saint Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 W Saint Anne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave offer parking?
No, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 W Saint Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 W Saint Anne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
