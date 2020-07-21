Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3129 W Saint Anne Ave Available 08/01/19 Charming large 5 Bed home in well established community - Charming large 5 Bed home, like new carpet, like new paint, 2 story with 5 bedroom w/ walk-in closets, with huge loft. Master Bedroom and Bathroom downstairs, open floor plan w/ the kitchen looking out to living room area. Large seating area in the kitchen along with the breakfast bar. All appliances refrigerator, Washing machine, Dryer included. Great location, Nearby Lowe's, Starbucks, restaurants, banks, 99 cents store. Front and back surrounded by low maintenance desert landscape! Well established Laveen Village community. Big community Park. Community located Just 10 minutes south of downtown, great location. Close to BASIS Phoenix No. 1 charter (free) school in USA on 19th Ave. Don't miss this one!



(RLNE5039471)