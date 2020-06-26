Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located close to community pool.Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and two additional closets. Large back flagstone patio. This unit is one of the largest floorpans in the community. Tile throughout the home.Property is also listed for sale MLS 5944056
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have any available units?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have?
Some of 3125 W MANZANITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 W MANZANITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.