Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3121 N 37th Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

3121 N 37th Dr

3121 North 37th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 North 37th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard.

(RLNE4181434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 N 37th Dr have any available units?
3121 N 37th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3121 N 37th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3121 N 37th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 N 37th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr offer parking?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have a pool?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
