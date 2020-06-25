Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3121 N 37th Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3121 N 37th Dr
3121 North 37th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3121 North 37th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard.
(RLNE4181434)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have any available units?
3121 N 37th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3121 N 37th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3121 N 37th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 N 37th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr offer parking?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have a pool?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 N 37th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 N 37th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
